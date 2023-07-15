Listen Live
Officers Free Animal Trapped in a Home’s Basement

Published on July 15, 2023

Baby Deer

Source: Mark Story / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police officers were called to a home last month in response to an “unwanted guest,” but the intruder…wasn’t human.

In a video posted by IMPD, you can see officers approach the house, where they notice a broken basement window.  At first, they thought a dog might have gotten in through that window.

Once officers enter the basement, though, they find a trapped baby deer.

Nicknaming the young deer “Bambi,” officers grab some blankets and work to carefully capture the frightened fawn.

They wrap her in those blankets and carry her to the homeowner’s back yard, where she is released.  She quickly runs into the trees, back to freedom.

