IMPD Needs Your Help to Find Man Accused of Abusing Dog

Published on July 15, 2023

Paws on the Beach

Source: Aurora Williams-Broomfield / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are looking for a man who they say horribly beat his dog.

Hound mix Maggie was taken to IndyHumane with a broken leg last month.  The shelter says her owner, Robert Cole, told them that she had been hit by a car.

Now, though, officers think Cole was the one responsible for Maggie’s injuries.  They say he was seen on video, punching her 11 times, stomping on her legs, and more.

Image of Robert Cole

Source: WISH-TV / Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

He apparently told detectives that he had gotten angry with the dog because she chewed on the floor.  And, officers say he was already facing legal trouble for battery.

Cole is facing charges for torturing an animal.  If you know where he is, please call IMPD, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Maggie is healing and available for adoption.

IndyHumane

7929 Michigan Road, Indianapolis

(317) 872-5650

