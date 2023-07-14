Madison County Police Officer Involved in Anderson Gas Station Shooting

ANDERSON — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Anderson. At approximately 12:08 on Friday, Deputy Robert Lemon, of Madison County was patrolling the intersection of 5th Street and Jackson Street.

While stopped at a traffic light the officer was fired upon by individuals at the Jackson Mart gas station.

Lemon exited his vehicle and fired at least one shot back at the individuals. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

It was later discovered that a second vehicle had begun firing shots at the individuals outside the Jackson Mart gas station, prior to driving away. One of the individuals involved in the exchange has been identified as Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr. a 20 year old from Anderson. Ivy Jr. was struck by a bullet during the gunfire exchange. He was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released. It is unknown as of this reporting if the bullet was from the officer, or other vehicle involved in the exchange.

Police are saying anyone with more information on the altercation should contact the Pendleton district of the Indiana State Police.