Airbnb Names Most Hospitable Host in Indiana

Published on July 14, 2023

Airbnb app in a jean pocket

Source: Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — After evaluating hosts around the country, Airbnb has determined that the Most Hospitable Host in Indiana owns a listing in Shipshewana.

Superhost Gretchen rents out a separate apartment in her home, which you can see here.  Called Hidden Creek, the countryside property features more than 30 amenities, including a highly reviewed outdoor space.

You may be wondering how Gretchen was chosen as the state’s Most Hospitable Host.  Well, she earned this title by getting hundreds of 5-star reviews in the categories of Cleanliness, Check-In, and Communication.

Short-term rentals through companies such as Airbnb and Vrbo have become popular alternatives to hotels.  Some of the most successful sites offer personal touches and unique views, and are family-friendly.

If you would like to rent Hidden Creek for your own vacation, click here.

