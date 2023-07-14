K-9 Officer Shot, Killed While Chasing Suspect

GARY, Ind. — A K-9 officer, who had served police for eight years, was shot and killed in Gary Thursday afternoon.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department announced that 10-year-old Falco was shot while he and his handler were chasing a suspect on foot. This suspect was wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
Eventually, the wanted man was caught and arrested by Gary Police. No human officers were hurt.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Jr. wrote, “We appreciate officers…who participated in a procession honoring the K-9 as his remains were transported to Hobart Animal Clinic.”
The sheriff went on to say that he is “proud” of Falco, his handler, and all other officers working the case.
-
Aurora Borealis: dancing waves of remarkable light in Indiana this week
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st
-
Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night
-
Broad Ripple Village Association sends letter to Mayor asking to make Broad Ripple Avenue a Gun Free Zone