K-9 Officer Shot, Killed While Chasing Suspect

GARY, Ind. — A K-9 officer, who had served police for eight years, was shot and killed in Gary Thursday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department announced that 10-year-old Falco was shot while he and his handler were chasing a suspect on foot. This suspect was wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Eventually, the wanted man was caught and arrested by Gary Police. No human officers were hurt.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Jr. wrote, “We appreciate officers…who participated in a procession honoring the K-9 as his remains were transported to Hobart Animal Clinic.”

The sheriff went on to say that he is “proud” of Falco, his handler, and all other officers working the case.