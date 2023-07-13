$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind.-There may not have been a grand prize winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Lafayette.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket was bought at New Stockwell Market on Monroe Street. The entry matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 23-35-45-66-67 with a Powerball of 20. The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is about $875 million.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth an estimated $560 million.

Hoosier Lotto players could win $23 million in 2023. The Draw game’s jackpot has reached an estimated $23.4 million for the next drawing on Saturday, July 15.

The largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot win was on Nov. 7, 2007, and was worth an estimated $54.5 million. The last Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on Sept. 7, 2022 for roughly $19.5 million.