Police: Greenfield Man Set His Own Apartment on Fire

GREENFIELD, Ind.–A fire inside a Greenfield apartment may have been started by a man involved in a domestic fight, said police. Greenfield Police arrested Seth Schmidt, 21, charging him with arson. Charging documents accuse him of setting fire to his own place.

Greenfield PD and Greenfield Fire District got the call Tuesday morning and responded to a fire at a complex on Crossing Lane on the north side of Greenfield. When they got there the apartment was on fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other apartments.

Detectives talked to people who were involved and other witnesses, who told them there had been a domestic disturbance before the fire.

Schmidt was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson and was taken to the Hancock County Jail.