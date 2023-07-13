Accused Deputy Killer Charged with Felony Murder, Death Penalty Requested

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The man accused of killing a Marion County sheriff’s deputy has been formally charged with murder.

“Today is a very different announcement, and one that nobody takes lightly,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a Thursday press conference.

Orlando Mitchell, 34, is charged with two counts of murder, one being a felony and the other being murder intentional. Mitchell is also charged with robbery and escape.

It was around 11:30 Monday morning when Mitchell put the chain of his handcuffs around the neck of Deputy John Durm and choked him to death. Mitchell was being transferred to the hospital for a checkup when he attacked, say police. He stole the jail wagon and tried to escape, but eventually crashed on Prospect Street. He hurt two other deputies before being taken back into custody.

“The prosecutor’s office has also filed a sentencing enhancement, commonly referred to as the death penalty,” said Mears.

Mitchell was in jail on a murder charge related to the September 2022 killing of his ex-girlfriend Krystal Walton. He’s accused of shooting her with a rifle as she was dropping off their child at daycare.

Orlando Mitchell will be moved to a state prison, due to a request from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.