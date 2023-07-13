Buttigieg: Roads and Infrastructure are Improving Across America

WASHINGTON–Former South Bend Mayor and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says roads, bridges, and other infrastructure are improving across the country.

In an interview with MSNBC this week, Buttigieg said that you can thank the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021 for that.

“It was declared dead multiple times. The President kept fighting for it. Congressional Democrats kept fighting for it. Some Republicans crossed over to work with President Biden to get it done,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says he remembers when some Republicans called it socialism.

“But it turns out they don’t think it’s socialism when it’s coming to their districts. They think it’s so great. They send press releases touting their advocacy for it. They attend the press conferences. Sometimes they even describe themselves as having secured it, which makes me chuckle,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says both he and President Biden will never penalize a district or the people because of the actions of their elected leaders.