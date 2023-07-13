Listen Live
National

Buttigieg: Roads and Infrastructure are Improving Across America

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttgieg at a press conference

Source: (Photo by Stefani Reynolds – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON–Former South Bend Mayor and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says roads, bridges, and other infrastructure are improving across the country.

In an interview with MSNBC this week, Buttigieg said that you can thank the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021 for that.

“It was declared dead multiple times. The President kept fighting for it. Congressional Democrats kept fighting for it. Some Republicans crossed over to work with President Biden to get it done,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says he remembers when some Republicans called it socialism.

“But it turns out they don’t think it’s socialism when it’s coming to their districts. They think it’s so great. They send press releases touting their advocacy for it. They attend the press conferences. Sometimes they even describe themselves as having secured it, which makes me chuckle,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says both he and President Biden will never penalize a district or the people because of the actions of their elected leaders.

 

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close