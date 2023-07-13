I-LEARN Scores Show Mixed Results In Pandemic Recovery

STATEWIDE — Students in Indiana are showing improvement in some areas and setbacks in others as the state goes over the latest I-LEARN results.

This year’s scores were released Wednesday. They showed a slight increase in Hoosier students’ proficiency in math. About 40-percent of students in Indiana are proficient in math compared to 39-percent the year before.

But, English Language Arts scores saw a slight decrease. 40-percent of Hoosiers students are proficient in ELA compared to 41-percent in 2022.

Overall test scores are still lower than before the pandemic.

Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana’s Secretary of Education says the fact math scores have rebounded after taking big hits during COVID is encouraging.

“Immediately following the pandemic, we saw the greatest academic impact in math, so the fact that we have now seen gains in math for two consecutive years is positive–yet there’s no doubt we have more work to do,” said Dr. Katie Jenner. “English/language arts is an area where many students continue to need additional support, particularly our English Learner and middle school students. We knew that experts were projecting years in recovery time, and yet, the urgency is real, and requires us all to keep our foot on the gas pedal. Together, we must continue to prioritize literacy instruction, rooted in the science of reading, as well as high-quality STEM instruction for all Indiana students. It will also be essential for our local schools to continue to work with parents, families and community partners to provide strategic, targeted opportunities for students who need additional support.”