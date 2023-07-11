Indy Man Convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter to Spend more Time in Prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to an additional 27 months in federal prison for escaping from a halfway house, which led to a voluntary manslaughter conviction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Dallas Jones, 32, was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in November 2015.

On July 25, 2018, Jones was transferred to a halfway house in Indianapolis to complete his sentence. Jones was to remain in the facility until his release date of May 26, 2019.

On April 12, 2019, Jones was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment, and removed his GPS monitor. Jones left the hospital early morning the following day without anyone’s knowledge.

Two months following his escape, in June 2019, Jones was dealing drugs and participating in an illegal dice game on Dearborn Street. He got into a fight that escalated into a shooting.

During the shooting, Jones killed one person and injured two others who were caught in a crossfire, according to a release.

Jones was arrested the following day.

In February, Jones was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Jones was sentenced to serve 15 years at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Jones will serve his 27-month federal prison sentence in addition to the 15-year sentence.