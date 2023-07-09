IMPD: Two Boys Shot Near Graduation Party

INDIANAPOLIS — Two children were shot on the southeast side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to East Tabor Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of multiple people shot. The boys, ages 12 and 13, were found outside and taken to the hospital.

Witnesses tell police the boys were standing outside near a graduation party when the suspects showed up and shot both of them. When people from the party tried to help, the suspects apparently started firing shots at them as well. No one was shot, aside from the two boys.

Original reports said this could have been a gang shooting, but IMPD have not been able to confirm that as of Sunday morning.

One boy is in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.

If you know anything that could help police, call IMPD Detective Sanchez at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-327-8477.