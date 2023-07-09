Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Two Boys Shot Near Graduation Party

Published on July 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two children were shot on the southeast side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to East Tabor Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of multiple people shot. The boys, ages 12 and 13, were found outside and taken to the hospital.

Witnesses tell police the boys were standing outside near a graduation party when the suspects showed up and shot both of them. When people from the party tried to help, the suspects apparently started firing shots at them as well. No one was shot, aside from the two boys.

Original reports said this could have been a gang shooting, but IMPD have not been able to confirm that as of Sunday morning.

One boy is in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.

If you know anything that could help police, call IMPD Detective Sanchez at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-327-8477.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close