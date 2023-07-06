Ben & Jerry’s Anti-Fourth of July Message

Ben & Jerry’s blasted the U.S. on the Fourth of July, saying the country exists “on stolen land”.

The company’s official Twitter account called on customers to commit to “returning” indigenous land and said they should “start with Mount Rushmore.”

“This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen indigenous land and commit to returning it,” Ben & Jerry’s wrote on its Twitter account, linking to a blog post on the topic.

“Ah the Fourth of July. Who doesn’t love a good parade, some tasty barbecue, and a stirring fireworks display?” the company wrote. “The only problem with all that, though, is that it can distract from an essential truth about this nation’s birth: The US was founded on stolen indigenous land.”

“This year, let’s commit to returning it. Here’s why we need to start with Mount Rushmore.”

After delivering such a strong statement to the American people, does this mean Ben & Jerry’s will set an example and shut down all of their U.S. factories and stores and give the millions of dollars they’ve made on American soil to Indigenous populations?

Probably not.

The company instantly received backlash after releasing the statement, with many users calling for a boycott of the brand.

“Long overdue for the Bud Light treatment. You hate the country, fine. We won’t buy your product. All good,” a user responded.

“I look forward to the virtue signaling Ben & Jerry’s returning their factory’s land to the Abenaki and Mohican Native Americans that have lived in Vermont for 10,000 years,” another user said.