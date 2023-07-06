The CDC can’t be trusted. The CDC’s website has an article on their website about transgender and nonbinary people chestfeeding.

Yes, I said chestfeeding.

The CDC’s official website published advice for trans and non-binary individuals on seeking advice on how to “chestfeed” their newborns.

The article contained information for those who have had much of their breasts removed in transgender surgeries, or for men taking hormones to grow breasts, on how to feed their newborn.

This could be dangerous for babies. There is risk in children drinking milk produced by chemicals used in transgender medical operations. Once again, they are ignoring the health of children to appease the transgender community.

In their article, The CDC asked the question, “Can transgender parents who have had breast surgery breastfeed or chestfeed their infants?” they responded, “yes,” followed by an explanation.

The explanation is long and concerning. No man can/should be trying to chestfeed. It is simply not possible and if a man attempts to do this, then they will put the health of their baby at risk.

It is sickening, that the CDC did not once consider the health of the baby in their article.

