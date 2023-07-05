Prosecutor Files Charges in Fatal Fishers Gas Station Shooting

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman last week at a gas station in Fishers has been formally charged with murder, online court records show.

Joshua Farmer, 32, faces six felony charges, including murder, stalking, and criminal recklessness for the death of his ex-wife, Kaylah Ann Farmer, on June 28.

Kaylah Farmer was found fatally wounded inside a vehicle at the Speedway gas station at 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed a person inside an orange/maroon Kia Soul, later identified as Joshua Farmer, firing shots at Kaylah Farmer’s van, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8.

Police believe Joshua Farmer shot at the minivan from three different locations. Court papers say glass was “spraying from the windshield.”

After the shooting, the Kia drove out toward 116th Street, turned east, and left the scene. Fishers police say Joshua Farmer switched cars with his girlfriend on the day of the shooting and the Kia Soul belonged to her.

Court papers say a witness tried to render aid to Kaylah Farmer and that when he arrived on the scene, she was “twitching but not responsive.”

Kaylah Farmer later died of her injuries. Fishers police Det. Jonathan Dossey observed the autopsy and said in a probable cause affidavit that he counted “more than 15 gunshot wounds” on Kaylah Farmer’s body.

Police continued to search for Joshua Farmer and located the Kia Soul in Indianapolis.

Officers located and arrested Farmer on June 29. He declined to give a statement to investigators, court papers say.

At the time of his arrest, Farmer was wanted on nearly a dozen charges related to a May 21 incident involving Kaylah Farmer. She told police her ex-husband bit her, punched her in the head and eye, and hit her with a baseball bat, court papers say.

Joshua Farmer was being held Wednesday at the Hamilton County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

An initial hearing in the murder case was set for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.