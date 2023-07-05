4 Year Old Girl Shot & Killed in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A four-year-old girl is dead after being shot by another child Wednesday.

The cops were called to a home on Woodlark Drive just before 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon on a report of a child shot. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside of a home where both children live, and that their grandmother was supposed to be watching them.

Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Woodland tells our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV the gun had been left out within reach of the kids.

