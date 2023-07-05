Listen Live
State Police Still Searching for Missing Woman

Published on July 5, 2023

Image of Betty Capps

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / Indiana Silver Alert

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are still looking for a Mecca, Indiana woman who has been missing for nearly one week, and they need your help.

68-year-old Betty Capps was last seen on Thursday, June 29th.  According to an Indiana Silver Alert, she may be “in extreme danger” and in need of “medical assistance.”

Capps is described as being 5’3”, with brown hair and blue eyes.  She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg and drives a gray 2007 Ford Focus.

If you know anything about her disappearance, please call 9-1-1, or contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Department at 765-569-5413.

