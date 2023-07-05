Cocaine Found Inside White House

A white powder-like substance that was found in a “work area” inside the West Wing of the White House was identified by Washington’s fire department and emergency services as cocaine on Tuesday.

The West Wing is attached to the executive mansion where President Joe Biden lives. It houses the Oval Office, the cabinet room and press area, and offices and workspace for the president’s staff.

The White House was briefly forced to evacuate Sunday evening after the substance was discovered, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.

“On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area,” the Secret Service said.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, explained that the substance is continuing to undergo testing to confirm its identity; however, a preliminary test indicated that the substance was cocaine.

Guglielmi also noted that there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” regarding how the substance was brought into the White House.