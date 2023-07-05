“Riding to Remember” Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

INDIANAPOLIS – In less than one week, police officers around the state will ride their bikes in honor of law enforcement, especially officers killed in 2022.
The 22nd Cops Cycling for Survivors event will kick off Monday morning. Participants will gather at the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial in Indianapolis at 8 a.m.
Over the course of nearly two weeks, active and retired officers will join others in law enforcement, along with their friends and family, as they “Ride to Remember.”
According to a press release, the money raised during this event helps honor fallen officers and support their families/co-workers. Some of the money has historically been given to foundations and scholarships named for those officers.
During this time, riders will generally follow the route listed below, before heading to Crown Hill Cemetery for a closing ceremony on July 22nd. Learn more here.
A special tribute will also be paid to five law enforcement officials who were killed last year, including Officer Noah Shahnavaz and Officer Seara Burton.
The 2023 Cops Cycling for Survivors Route:
July 10: Indianapolis – Richmond
July 11: Richmond – Madison
July 12: Madison – Jeffersonville
July 13: Jeffersonville – Jasper
July 14: Jasper – Princeton
July 15: Princeton – Terre Haute
July 16: Terre Haute – Delphi
July 17: Delphi – Merrillville
July 18: Merrillville – South Bend
July 19: South Bend – Angola
July 20: Angola – Bluffton
July 21: Bluffton – Elwood
July 22: Elwood – Indianapolis
