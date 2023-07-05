“Riding to Remember” Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

INDIANAPOLIS – In less than one week, police officers around the state will ride their bikes in honor of law enforcement, especially officers killed in 2022.

The 22nd Cops Cycling for Survivors event will kick off Monday morning. Participants will gather at the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial in Indianapolis at 8 a.m.

Over the course of nearly two weeks, active and retired officers will join others in law enforcement, along with their friends and family, as they “Ride to Remember.”

According to a press release, the money raised during this event helps honor fallen officers and support their families/co-workers. Some of the money has historically been given to foundations and scholarships named for those officers.

During this time, riders will generally follow the route listed below, before heading to Crown Hill Cemetery for a closing ceremony on July 22nd. Learn more here.

A special tribute will also be paid to five law enforcement officials who were killed last year, including Officer Noah Shahnavaz and Officer Seara Burton.

The 2023 Cops Cycling for Survivors Route:

July 10: Indianapolis – Richmond

July 11: Richmond – Madison

July 12: Madison – Jeffersonville

July 13: Jeffersonville – Jasper

July 14: Jasper – Princeton

July 15: Princeton – Terre Haute

July 16: Terre Haute – Delphi

July 17: Delphi – Merrillville

July 18: Merrillville – South Bend

July 19: South Bend – Angola

July 20: Angola – Bluffton

July 21: Bluffton – Elwood

July 22: Elwood – Indianapolis