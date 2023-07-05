NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night

STATEWIDE--Most of Indiana is under a “marginal risk” for severe weather today, according to the National Weather Service. That means isolated severe storms are possible, with the threat of isolated damaging winds, small hail and maybe a tornado.

“Late this afternoon and evening, we’ll see thunderstorms develop and move in from the west to Indiana,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

He says the best chances for severe weather are in western Indiana between the hours of 7 pm and midnight, but everybody needs to be prepared.

“Depending on how well organized the storms are, they could persist into the eastern part of the state and potentially be strong in that area as well,” said Nield.

He says the threat of a tornado is small, but the big things to watch out for are damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to some isolated flooding in low-lying areas.

A cold front is moving into the area, so temperatures will drop.

“We’re going have highs drop into the low 80s as the week goes on, so we’ll be below average for this time of year with both the high an low temperatures,” said Nield.

Nield says the severe weather is low after Wednesday night.