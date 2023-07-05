Listen Live
Fireworks May Have Caused Fire at Apartment Complex on Indy’s North Side

Published on July 5, 2023

Fire on Indy's North Side

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS–Fireworks may have been the cause of a fire at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis on the Fourth of July.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to a dumpster fire at the Summit at Keystone Apartments. That’s off Keystone Avenue near East 71st Street.

“Firefighters got there and found a dumpster, a carport, and multiple cars on fire. A few minutes later, the fire spread to the outside of a nearby apartment building,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Batallion Chief Rita Reith.

They got the fire under control in less than an hour. One firefighter had slight injuries, but was later checked and released. The damage from the fire was done mostly to the exterior of the building.

Witnesses told firefighters that multiple people were setting off fireworks in the area by the dumpster and carport just before the fire broke out.

Firefighters are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

