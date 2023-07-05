Three Shot Near Downtown Canal Overnight; Two Others Injured in Separate Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot just after midnight Wednesday near the canal walk in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 12 a.m. to a call of shots fired on the canal near Indiana Avenue.

Officers arrived and identified three adults — one man and two women — who had been shot.

The women were taken to the hospital in stable condition. IMPD says the man refused treatment at the scene.

Investigators believe there was one shooter, but that person has not been identified. It’s possible the victims did not know the shooter, according to IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper.

Multiple witnesses were cooperating with police, Leepper says, and investigators will look at downtown cameras to see if they picked up the shooting.

Leepper called the shooting “disheartening,” and said it’s frustrating for IMPD officers trying to keep people and the city safe.

“There’s people that come downtown to try to have a good time and enjoy themselves and this individual opened fire on these individuals. We’re lucky tonight we didn’t have anybody hurt or killed,” Leepper said. “Our officers are actively investigating this right now and I have no doubt that they will identify and locate the suspect and bring them to justice.”

Separate Shootings

IMPD responded to a walk-in shooting victim at St. Vincent Hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and police say that the victim is expected to be okay. They aren’t sure where they shooting happened, but they do believe the person may have have shot themselves on accident.

Almost ten minutes later, IMPD officers responded to another walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That person is also expected to recover. IMPD believes this shooting was also self-inflicted/accidental in nature.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.