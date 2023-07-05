A Teenage Girl Killed In Block Party Shooting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage girl was killed and four other people were hurt in a shooting Monday evening.

The shooting was outside a fireworks store in the area of Forest Manor Avenue near East 32nd Street. Investigators say people were launching fireworks during a block party around 11 p.m. when the fireworks turned to gunshots, according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

Police arrived and found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We heard the gunshots and we came out, people were scattering,” said Pastor Donald Edwards, Jr., who leads a church nearby. “The young lady was on the ground and it’s just very sad. From what they told me about her, she was a straight-A student.”

Later on that evening four other people said to be hurt in that shooting walked into nearby hospitals. All of those victims are recovering.

Edwards said he believes the shooting is once again the result of poor upbringings at home for some young people in Indianapolis who have no other thoughts turn to other than violence to solve conflict. He’s urging people in the area to cooperate with detectives.

“You have to speak up,” he said. “I know it’s kind of fearful doing that, but if you don’t speak up the cops can’t help out, because the cops can’t do everything.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@Indy.gov.