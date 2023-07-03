The Indiana Pacers’ last game was back on April 9th. And so after 13 weeks, the wait is about over.

The Pacers’ entry into the Las Vegas Summer League opened camp on Saturday, July 1, then they will head out west a week later for the NBA’s annual convention.

The roster features 14 players, including:

All four 2023 draft picks: Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, Mojave King and Isaiah Wong

Both selections in 2022: Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard

And one of their picks in 2021: Isaiah Jackson

Just because a player is on the roster, doesn’t guarantee that he will play in Vegas.

Chris Duarte is not listed. My understanding is that he’s planning to play with the Dominican Republic this summer.

With Jackson, this serves two purposes. It’s a confidence builder and an opportunity to get reps with the new guys. He was impactful previously at summer league.

I know we’re all looking forward to seeing what a lineup of Nembhard, Sheppard, Mathurin, Walker and Jackson looks like. Or even how Jackson plays alongside Walker.

Why Mathurin & Nembard? Those two can’t get enough basketball. What else would they be doing this summer? This allows for them 1) get productive practice time, 2) work closely with the coaching staff, both in Indy and in Las Vegas and 3) get to know the new guys on and off the court.

Before the roster came out, I didn’t expect for Walker, the No. 8 pick, to play more than three games in Vegas before being shut down. I could see Jackson, Mathurin and Nembhard playing in a game or two — but that’s it, if at all.

But for them to practice in Indy and then join the team in Vegas? That’s huge. That’s what you want to see from your young guys.

For more information leading up to the NBA Summer League follow Scott Agness who is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

The post Pacers Summer League 2023: A Look At The Roster appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Pacers Summer League 2023: A Look At The Roster was originally published on 1075thefan.com