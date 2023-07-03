Fourth of July Forecast in Indiana and Beyond

STATEWIDE–You can expect mostly dry weather across Indiana on the Fourth of July, says the National Weather Service.

“There could be a stray shower or two, but it will be mostly dry. Then as we get later in the week, particularly Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night, we have another cold front that’s moving into the area. That will bring an area of more widespread thunderstorm activity. We could see severe weather with that, but we’ll know more once we get closer,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says it cools down after that and the threat for severe weather diminishes.

“Beyond Fourth of July, we cool down on Friday and into the first part of the weekend before reverting back into a more active pattern into next week,” said Ryan.

As for temperatures, Ryan says you can expect temperatures to be in the 80s and 90s on Independence Day. When temperatures drop as the week goes on, they’ll still remain in the 80s.