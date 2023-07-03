IMPD: Don’t Shoot Your Gun This July 4th, Downtown Indy Fireworks Show Details

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re one of those people who like to shoot their gun in the air to celebrate July 4th, think twice, says Indianapolis Metro Police.

“Not only is this reckless, but it’s also stupid,” says Officer Chuck DeBlaso, Commander of Special Operations with IMPD, “you’re not only putting yourself in danger, but you’re putting your family, friends also in danger, and others.”

It’s a warning you hear every year, but people still do it anyways. Officer DeBlaso says those bullets don’t fall back down from where they were shot. Those bullets travel up to a mile away and can fall about 500 feet per second – enough to kill someone. That’s punishable by law, says DeBlaso.

“If in fact you are [caught shooting], you could face up to two and a half years in jail, and up to a 10-thousand-dollar fine,” says DeBlaso.

The Downtown Indianapolis Fourth Fest will shut down North Street at Michigan, in between Meridian and Pennsylvania, from about 2 p.m. July 4th to around 1 a.m. July 5th. Illinois from St. Clair down to Ohio Street will be closed as well.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. July 4th, and you can watch the show synced to patriotic music aired on 93.1 WIBC-FM, HANK-FM, and WTLC.