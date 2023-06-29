Virgin Galactic Completes Its First Commercial Flight into Space

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic has completed its long-awaited commercial spaceflight, called “Galactic 01,” on Thursday.

The spacecraft, VSS Unity, took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 4:04pm GMT this afternoon, carried under the wing of mothership VSS Eve.

After jetting nearly 50,000 ft, the VSS Unity dropped from under the belly of the parent aircraft less than a half an hour later, before jetting six crew members and passengers into the edge of space. The crew included three members from Italy – two Italian air force colonels and an aerospace engineer from the National Research Council of Italy – as well as their Virgin Galactic instructor and the spaceplane’s two pilots.

Following a few minutes of weightlessness, the VSS Unity then began its descent back to Earth, touching back down at 4:44pm GMT.

The completion of this heavily anticipated scientific research mission, dubbed Galactic 01, was a huge relief for the company’s CEO Sir Richard Branson, following the disastrous botched rocket launch and subsequent administration of his other space venture Virgin Orbit earlier in the year.

The company had been seeking to make history with the first ever satellite launch from the UK, but the LauncherOne rocket never made it to orbit.

Before “Galactic 01” launched, Virgin Galactic said it would plan to fly its second mission as soon as August and then aim to begin flying the VSS Unity once a month if the first mission was a success.