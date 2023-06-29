What Long-Term Exposure to Bad Air Quality Can Do

KOKOMO, Ind. -Being outside too long in places of unhealthy air quality can lead to negative long-term consequences.

“The average person takes about 20,000 breaths per day. If the air quality is unhealthy and you’re outside for several hours at a time, that’s a lot of unhealthy air entering the lungs,” said Kevin Roe, supervisor of respiratory therapy at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

Roe says the most vulnerable Hoosiers he’s seeing struggle with these bad air quality days are people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer.

“Long term exposure can lead to damage of the cardiovascular system. We’re concerned about diminished lung capacity and function, chronic wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. All of those can lead to new chronic conditions like asthma, emphysema, and even lung cancer,” said Roe.

He says wearing a mask can be effective for those vulnerable groups of people outdoors.

Roe says younger people can also struggle with bad air quality because their lungs aren’t fully developed.

Portions of Indiana had the worst air quality in the world at times on Wednesday. The air quality is supposed to gradually get better across Indiana Thursday and into Friday.