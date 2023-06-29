Air Quality to Improve in Indiana, But There is a Threat for Severe Weather

STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana is supposed to be under an air quality alert through Friday and there are chances for severe weather.

“We have the potential for large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is not zero. I don’t think it’s as high as it was over the weekend, but we still have the potential for tornadoes to pop up, especially south and west of Indianapolis. The best time frame is late afternoon throughout the early evening hours,” said WISH-TV meteorologist Tara Hastings.

Hastings says there will be a break during the day after some morning showers before the threat ramps up again. After a Wednesday where portions of Indiana had some of the worst air quality in the world, Hastings believes it will ease up.

“We should start to mix out some of this smoke and haze by later this afternoon. Winds are going to switch directions and that should help improve some of that air quality. But we could see these air quality alerts on and off throughout the weekend. Some of this may not be due to just the smoke from the wildfires in Canada,” said Hastings.

Hastings says there are other pollutants in the air that are making the air quality dangerous, especially with people who have respiratory problems.

“As for the immediate future, the improvements for the air quality will really start this afternoon and should be even better as we head into your Friday,” said Hastings.