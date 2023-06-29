Isaiah Rodgers Likely To Be Suspended For Full Season For Gambling Violations

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Colts player is likely to be one of several NFL players who will be suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Isaiah Rodgers, Sr. is a defensive back and kick returner for the Colts and he was caught having placed bets on NFL games last season, some of which involved the Colts.

Now ESPN is reporting that Rodgers is on a list of players are likely going to be suspended for the entire upcoming season.

A couple of weeks ago Rodgers said in a statement:

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”