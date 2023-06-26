Two Hurt, One Killed in Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Three people were shot, and one was killed, in a Fort Wayne shooting Sunday morning.
Fort Wayne police went to Greentree Court a little before 5 a.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot. One officer stopped a car that had been spotted near the scene; another injured man was inside the car.
The three victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The men had life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police have not identified any of the victims. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.
