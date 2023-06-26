Listen Live
Local News

Two Hurt, One Killed in Fort Wayne Shooting

Published on June 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of a hospital emergency room sign

Source: (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Three people were shot, and one was killed, in a Fort Wayne shooting Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne police went to Greentree Court a little before 5 a.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot.  One officer stopped a car that had been spotted near the scene; another injured man was inside the car.

The three victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.  The men had life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police have not identified any of the victims.  It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close