Staying Safe on the Fourth of July

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — As you and your family gear up for Independence Day celebrations, you may want to keep certain safety precautions in mind.

Chief Eric Funkhouser with the Bargersville Fire Department cautions against lighting fireworks in the grass, as dry conditions could present a hazard. He also urges you to keep flammable items away from kids and pets.

He tells WISH-TV that there are many ways to stay safe, such as lighting fireworks on flat ground, only lighting one at a time, staying clear of lit fireworks, and keeping a bucket of water nearby.

And, if you are not interested in hosting your own Fourth of July party, consider heading to one of the public events listed here or here.