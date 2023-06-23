Adam Schiff “Thanks” Republicans For Censure “You Honor Me with Your Enmity”

The former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is officially censured for “misleading the American public.” 213 Republicans voted to censure Schiff, while 209 Democrats voted against the resolution.

Schiff was censured for pushing claims that Russia colluded with President Trump’s 2016 campaign. The House Committee on Ethics now must officially investigate Schiff’s false claims and the way he presented altered information.

No Democrats voted to censure.

Following the vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, tried to call order to the House but was consistently interrupted by Democrats shouting “shame.”

Schiff smugly ‘thanked’ the Republicans for their votes, as he defended himself from the well of the House.

“To my Republican colleagues who introduced this resolution, I thank you. You honor me with your enmity, you flatter me with this falsehood. You, who are the authors of a big lie about the last election, must condemn the truth tellers. And I stand proudly before you. Your words tell me that I have been effective in the defense of our democracy, and I am grateful.”

While it appears, Schiff is unphased by this unprecedented motion, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Fox News he’s putting on a front.

“I think regardless of what he’s saying, its weighing heavily on him. He’s one of only a few to ever be censured in US history.”

Schiff is the third member of the house to be censured since the turn of the century.