After The Draft, What Other Moves Will Pacers Make?

The NBA Draft is almost upon us, and the speculation surrounding the Pacers and what they will do has reached a fever pitch here in Indianapolis.

The Pacers own the 7th pick in this year’s draft; right now, all options are on the table regarding what they will do with it. It seems just as likely that they will stay where they are and use the pick on a player, perhaps Jarace Walker or Taylor Hendricks, as it does them deciding to trade away the pick and move up or down.

There is also the possibility they use the pick as leverage to try and acquire a proven veteran. After all, the Pacers already have a young, talented core. A veteran with the ability to contribute could do wonders for the team.

But what about when the draft is over? What other moves will the Pacers make, if any? And should they be active?

Rumors continue to bubble up about other teams being interested in Myles Turner or Buddy Hield. At this point, it’s hard to see the Pacers trading away those two players, but there is still the possibility that they shake-up their roster beyond just adding rookies through the draft. Perhaps they take a big swing at an impact player, like the Warriors are reportedly doing by bringing in Chris Paul? Obviously, it makes more sense for the Warriors to bring in the 38-year-old Paul than it would for the Pacers, as the Warriors are much closer to contending, but the idea of getting a star player through a trade shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.

One of the areas the Pacers need to see the biggest improvement on this offseason is the defensive side of the ball. That’s an area that typically is a struggle for young players, something Pacers fans saw firsthand last season. As good as Bennedict Mathurin and company were on offense, they were equally as inept on the other side of the ball. If the Pacers think they aren’t as far off from contending as others might think, they could consider a veteran with a defensive presence to help as their young core grows and gets better.

The NBA Draft is an important step for a Pacers team that is trying to take that next step. The rebuild seems to be moving along quicker than initially anticipated; the decisions they make in the draft and the days and weeks beyond could help accelerate that rebuild even more, or, grind it to a halt. Which way will it go? Stay tuned.

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to both Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana and Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com. Both of them spoke about the NBA Draft, what the Pacers might do in it, and some moves they might make beyond it. Listen to those conversations and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

