Arrests Made in the Shooting Death of a 15-Year-Old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 14-year-old and 19-year-old on Wednesday for the murder of a 15-year-old boy found dead in a car on Sunday.

Wardell Wright, 19, and the 14-year-old girl were arrested on preliminary charges for the murder of Jeremiah Lewis, 15.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 2000 block of Lohr Drive on a report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s far west side.

Upon arrival, officers found Lewis inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives said Lewis was driving when he was shot. He then drove the car into a mailbox and hit another car in a driveway.

Detectives said they believe Lewis’ death was targeted.

“I am grateful to the detectives who worked hard to make these arrests so quickly and to the members of our community who cooperated with the investigation,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. “At the same time, I am devastated there is a 15-year-old who was murdered, there are two other teens whose lives will be changed forever, and there are three families whose lives are in chaos over this incident. We can and must do better as a community to help guide our children and keep tragedies like this from happening.”