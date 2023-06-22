Final Predictions For What The Pacers Do In The NBA Draft Tonight!

The Indiana Pacers are on the clock tonight with (as of now) the seventh overall pick. The Pacers used last year’s sixth pick on Bennedict Mathurin and hope to find another solid piece to pair with Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton as the Pacers start thinking of playoff seeding instead of lottery balls going forward.
On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files to get his final prediction for who the Pacers select. He also weighed in on the trade the Pacers pulled off with the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets that landed them a 2024 first-round pick, former Pacer Malcolm Brogdon having a severe health issue that forced a trade to fall apart and why the NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium!
For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!
