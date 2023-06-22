Indiana Pacers and the 2023 NBA Draft

The Indiana Pacers are set to make an important selection in tonight’s NBA Draft as they continue to rebuild.

The Pacers currently hold the seventh, 26th, 40th, and 55th picks in the NBA Draft. All of the focus is on the seventh pick though.

There have been rumors swirling about the chances that the Pacers trade up to the second overall pick and take Brandon Miller.

They have other options outside of trading up to the second pick though. JMV joined Tony Katz this morning to discuss those options.

The Pacers need a wing. Brandon Miller fills what they need, but there are other players available via trade that the Pacers could take a swing at. For example, JMV mentioned a potential trade for current Toronto Raptor and former Indiana Hoosier, O.G. Anunoby.

They obviously also have the option to keep the seventh pick and select someone there. There should be multiple wings available in that spot. JMV thinks that the Pacers will draft Houston wing, Jarace Walker.

It is a big night for the Pacers future. With the Colts in the middle of a rebuild, the Pacers have an opportunity to grab Indianapolis’s attention by picking up an impactful player tonight, and putting a good team on the floor next year.

