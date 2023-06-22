Listen Live
Feds Raid Home On East Side

Published on June 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — An operation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives happened Thursday in Indianapolis.

Multiple locations around the city were raided during this operation, though police have not yet provided specific details.  One spot that drew multiple officers Thursday morning was on North Tuxedo Street.

The ATF was in charge of this operation.

More information should be released after a press conference Friday.

