Man Attempts Suicide When Facing Arrest

Published on June 22, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a man barricaded himself in a closet, and attempted suicide, when they tried to arrest him Wednesday.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office went to South Harding Street, where they intended to arrest 50-year-old James Yarbrough for Attempted Murder.  When they arrived, though, he apparently told them he was barricaded in a closet with a gun.

Officers and negotiators spoke with him for almost six hours, until they finally resorted to using pepper spray to get him to leave.  Once this tactic was employed, they say Yarbrough shot himself in the head.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in extremely critical condition.  An update on his condition has not been given.

Indy Metro Police are now investigating.

