Former Lafayette Teacher Arrested for Child Seduction, Sexual Battery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A former Lafayette high school teacher has been arrested for Child Seduction and Sexual Battery.

Ja’Shon Burks previously worked as the Choir Director at Lafayette Jefferson High School. Police began investigating him last September, after multiple female students said he had inappropriately touched them.

Eight girls apparently told officers that the Choir Director had touched them over and/or under their clothes. According to a civil suit, parents say the former teacher was “grooming” young girls in the hopes of becoming sexually active with them when they turned 18.

And, the Journal & Courier reports that this was not the first time Burks’ behavior had sparked concerns.

While still a college student, he was removed from his position at Huntington North High School. He had been completing some clinical hours at the school, when his supervisor complained of “problems.”

Burks had only been working for Lafayette Jeff since the 2019-2020 school year. He resigned last November, about two months after the students approached police.