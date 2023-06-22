Who Is the Best Fit For the Pacers At Seven?

With the hours winding down until the NBA Draft, there is still no clear-cut decision as to who the Pacers will end up with when it’s their turn to pick seventh. It could be Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Taylor Hendricks, or Ausar Thompson. The one part that’s clear is that it will be one of those four because of the Pacers needing help along the wing.

Bleacher Report – Taylor Hendricks

CBS Sports – Ausar Thompson

ESPN – Jarace Walker

Fox Sports – Ausar Thompson

Sporting News – Cam Whitmore

The Athletic – Taylor Hendricks

The Ringer – Jarace Walker

Yahoo Sports – Jarace Walker

The team Pacers fans need to pay close attention to tomorrow night is the Pistons because their needs align with what the Pacers need. On Wednesday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Scott Agness and Jimmy Cook, NBA Big Board’s Director of Scouting, Rafael Barlowe, broke down some of the prospects that could be available for Indiana.

Jarace Walker

“Jarace Walker was actually a pretty good shooter off the catch. The concern is that maybe the free-throw percentage indicates that he’s a little further away. If you just look at his overall numbers off the catch, I want to say he shot thirty something percent from three off the catch. I think he’s gonna be fine. 41% on unguarded catch and shoot jumpers and those aren’t usually numbers you hear about a guy with shooting concerns. I just think that a year or two to get adjust to the line and he’ll be fine as a shooter.”

Taylor Hendricks

“I don’t think he’s a flash in the pan. The only reason why people may think it as that is because he wasn’t like super highly touted coming out of high school. He didn’t have the same buzz as a Jarace Walker or a Cam Whitmore so he was outside the top fifty recruits in the nation. So for some people it’s kinda like he came out of nowhere. I mean the kid shot 39% from three and averaged over a block a game and is a defender. I think he is someone that a lot teams like because he’s a plug and play guy. You can plug him in any system, he can knock down shots, and defend. I think he’s going to be really good.”

Ausar Thompson

“I honestly think that Ausar is a point guard, he just didn’t necessarily play as the primary because he was with his brother. I think if he was on another team anywhere else, he would be the primary ball handler.”

If you were curious as to what the odds look like for who will go seventh, here they are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jarace Walker +125

Taylor Hendricks +220

Ausar Thompson +850

Cam Whitmore +900

Gradey Dick +3400

When the Pacers get on the clock tomorrow night with the seventh pick, assuming they don’t trade it, Walker seems to be their guy (if available). He worked out in a private session with the Pacers two weeks ago.

It’s also worth noting that the former Houston Cougar received the second individual workout for the team after Taylor Hendricks the previous day. At the end of the day, it all comes down to how Kevin Pritchard, Chad Buchanan, Rick Carlisle, and the rest of the franchise project these players to play alongside Tyrese Haliburton (who was in attendance for pre-draft workouts), Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner.

To listen to Jimmy Cook and Scott Agness’s conversation with Rafael Barlowe, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

The post Who Is the Best Fit For the Pacers At Seven? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Who Is the Best Fit For the Pacers At Seven? was originally published on 1075thefan.com