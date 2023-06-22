Rep. Lauren Boebert Pushes Biden Impeachment

Articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden are in motion. Rep. Lauren Boebert has received major backlash from both parties after announcing to the House floor yesterday evening that the Biden needs to be out of office.

Boebert brought to the House two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and another for dereliction of duty. She notes specifically the way Biden has neglected the southern border during his time in office.

In an interview, Boebert said Republican leadership is not supporting the push for impeachment right now.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has told his members to vote against the resolution. “I just think running something on the floor isn’t fair to the American public without making the case and making the argument,” He advises Boebert works with the Oversight Committee to build a case rather than “use impeachment for political purposes.”

The representative made the surprise privileged motion Tuesday evening. This will require a House vote later this week.