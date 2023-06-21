Resources to Help Hungry Hoosiers This Summer

STATEWIDE — While summer can be a great time to relax with your family, it can also be a period of increased financial hardship. So, one State Representative is sharing resources to help hungry Hoosiers.

District 32’s Representative, Victoria Garcia Wilburn, is sharing information about the 2023 Summer Food Service Program. Through this program, Hoosier students across the state can get free meals during the summer months.

Kids 18 and under can get food from more than 1,000 locations, including certain parks, community centers, and churches. Find participating locations and learn more here.

If you decide to take advantage of this program, State Representative Wilburn notes that most “meals must be consumed on-site.” In other words, this program will not provide enough food for entire families.

If you or someone you know needs additional meal support this summer, find more about Indiana food pantries here, or by calling 211. Continue reading to see Wilburn’s list of some pantries in District 32.

Other Resources:

The National Hunger Hotline

Call: 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE

Text: “Summer Meals” or “Verano” to 914-342-7744

State Representative Wilburn

Email: h32@iga.in.gov

Address: 200 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

Website: in.gov/h32

Phone: 1-800-382-9842