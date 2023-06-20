New Castle Man Accused of Beating Male with a Baseball Bat

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a New Castle man was arrested for criminal recklessness and battery after allegedly battering a man with a bat.

Officers did not specify the age of the male.

Court documents obtained Tuesday say that around 9:57 p.m. June 10, officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to a report of a male being beaten with a baseball bat.

Upon arrival, they located a male bleeding from lacerations to his head and nose. The male told investigators “he was having difficulty breathing.”

Investigators spoke with the male, who said Shane Fisher, 50, of New Castle, allegedly battered him. After the attack, Fisher left in a black Chevy Silverado. The male told police Fisher had apparently attacked him because he and Fisher’s wife were having an affair.

The male was taken to Ball Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers were able to later locate Fisher, who was taken into custody. He was being held at the Henry County jail on a $25,000 surety and $2,350 cash bond, and has since been released.

Online court documents say an initial hearing for Fisher was scheduled for June 29.