Free School Supplies and More for Hoosiers in Need

INDIANAPOLIS — Getting ready for the start of another school year is expensive, so one organization is working to help alleviate that burden for Hoosier families in need.

Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation will be hosting its Back to School and Community Resource Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, outside the Marion County Public Health Department on North Rural Street.

Here, your child can get a backpack filled with school supplies for free. You can also enjoy food, games, and more, thanks to the Indianapolis Fire Department and Gleaners.

Health services, such as vaccinations and physicals, will also be available for students. If your child needs a certain vaccine, you only need to bring their current shot records and insurance/Medicaid card.

Certain health insurance organizations will even be on site, if you need to enroll. If you plan to do so, bring your income stubs from the last three months, your SSN, and a proof of address in Marion County.

Call Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation at 317-221-2464 to learn more, or visit ckfindiana.org.