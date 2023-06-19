Where You Can Celebrate Juneteenth Today

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Juneteenth celebrations are planned for today in Indianapolis.
– Horizon House is hosting a BBQ lunch for those experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where attendees will get lanyards with ID card holders and drawstring backpacks.
– Peace March and Community Celebration is the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association march from its Union Hall to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in a Peace March on Juneteenth. A celebration with food trucks, live music, and more at the park will follow the march from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
– Kurt Vonnegut Museum celebrates Juneteenth, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will offer free admission as part of the Indiana Avenue Juneteenth Block Party.
– Fishers Juneteenth Jubilee will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening as the Fishers Arts Council and Fishers High School’s Future Black Leaders Club will hold a celebration at Conner Prairie.
– The Moorhead Community Resource Center is holding its 2nd Annual Juneteenth Eastside Celebration- with food trucks and community resource providers available from noon to 5 p.m.
– A Juneteenth fireworks display is happening outside of Midwest Sports Complex starting at 7 p.m.
