Where You Can Celebrate Juneteenth Today

Published on June 19, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Juneteenth celebrations are planned for today in Indianapolis.

Horizon House is hosting a BBQ lunch for those experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where attendees will get lanyards with ID card holders and drawstring backpacks.

Peace March and Community Celebration is the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association march from its Union Hall to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in a Peace March on Juneteenth. A celebration with food trucks, live music, and more at the park will follow the march from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kurt Vonnegut Museum celebrates Juneteenth, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will offer free admission as part of the Indiana Avenue Juneteenth Block Party.

Fishers Juneteenth Jubilee will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening as the Fishers Arts Council and Fishers High School’s Future Black Leaders Club will hold a celebration at Conner Prairie.

The Moorhead Community Resource Center is holding its 2nd Annual Juneteenth Eastside Celebration- with food trucks and community resource providers available from noon to 5 p.m.

– A Juneteenth fireworks display is happening outside of Midwest Sports Complex starting at 7 p.m.

 

