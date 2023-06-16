Police Searching for Teen Suspect in Columbus Beating

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A teenager charged in connection with the beating of a 19-year-old in Columbus is on the run.

Police are now looking for 19-year-old Zablin Woodruff, who they think helped kidnap, beat, and leave another 19-year-old in an abandoned barn earlier this month.

Three 18-year-olds have already been arrested for this crime: Charles Breedlove, Ashton Fields, and Emily Franklin.

Officers found the injured 19-year-old at Columbus Regional Hospital with dried blood, cuts, and a laceration on his face. He told them Emily Franklin had picked him up, and the two were supposed to get food.

Instead, he said she drove him to a barn. When the car stopped, he was apparently pulled from the car, beaten, cut, and left behind without his phone.

The boy was ultimately able to get help from someone in a nearby neighborhood.

Breedlove, Fields, and Franklin are currently sitting at the Bartholomew County Jail. Woodruff will likely face the same fate if found.

He has been charged with crimes including Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.