Senate Bill 8 & How it Changes Your Prescription Prices

STATEWIDE — Starting in July, your prescription drug prices should become cheaper, but there’s a process you should be aware of.

“Everybody in the drug supply chain is addicted to artificially inflated prices,” says Antonio Ciaccia, president of 3 Axis Advisor and former pharmacy technician.

Ciaccia says many people don’t know how the drug pricing process works, or who’s actually making the money. He says you need to know one term: Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs.

He says PBMs present themselves as people working for you, in your best interest. They negotiate with health insurance companies to bring down high prices., but Ciaccia says what actually happens is health insurance companies set prescription drug prices so incredibly high, not to actually sell them at that price, but to purposely engage in a negotiation process with PBMs, who themselves make discounts and rebates off those negotiations.

Ciaccia says that’s why Senate Bill 8 is so important: it takes away some power from what he calls the “middle men” and puts money back in your wallet.

“And so what Senate Bill 8 aims to do is insure that when we are used as negotiating leverage by insurance companies and their intermediary PBMs, we should be benefiting, to a degree, from those negotiations.”

Ciaccia says there’s always the chance that someone still tries to take advantage of the process and make you pay higher prices. He says that’s when you can call federal insurance oversight agents, or even your state attorney general’s office.

You can listen to the full interview with Antonio Ciaccia here: