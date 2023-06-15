House GOP Launches an Investigation into Alejandro Mayorkas

House Republicans have launched an investigation into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

A little over a month after the ending of Title 42, a policy that allowed the United States to expel migrants at the border, the House Committee on Homeland Security held a hearing, called “Open Borders, Closed Case: Secretary Mayorkas’ Dereliction of Duty on the Border Crisis.”

In the last year, cities are struggling with the number of migrants who have already entered the country as U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw record numbers of crossings.

It is to a point where border states cannot even hold all of the immigrants. They are bussing migrants to large cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C. The Homeland Security Committee’s chairman, Tennessee Representative Mark Green, has accused Mayorkas of making reckless policy decisions.

Green said in a statement on Wednesday that the American people “have suffered from a national security, humanitarian and public safety disaster” at the southern border. Green continued on to say that this disaster has “turned “every city into a border city and every state into a border state.”

Green claimed to have a “mountain of evidence.” that the Homeland Security Committee gathered. The evidence shows Mayorkas violated nearly a dozen statutes, court orders, and issued guidance making it harder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport people.

