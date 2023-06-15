Adam Schiff Caught a Break when he was not Censured

Massachusetts Representative Adam Schiff caught a massive break when the House voted against censuring him.

In a 225-196 vote, lawmakers decided to set aside the censure resolution against Schiff. 20 members of the GOP voted against the censuring. There was one part of the resolution that did not sit well with Republicans.

Representative Tom Massie from Kentucky was outspoken about not liking the idea of fining Representative Schiff $16 million dollars. On Wednesday he tweeted, “Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it)”

He later followed up tweeting, “”The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution,” he added. “A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments.”

It is not clear whether or not the House Republicans will try another resolution against Schiff without the fines mentioned.

